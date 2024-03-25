Rainbow Hub invites you to Easter Bunny time at a charity screening of Peter Rabbit

Rainbow Hub is delighted to announce they have teamed up with Oak Theatre and Studios to bring a charity screening of Peter Rabbit this Easter.
By Pamela KnightContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:03 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 12:07 GMT
The fun event will be held at 2pm on Saturday 30th March at the Oak Theatre Scarisbrick Hall, Southport Road, Scarisbrick L40 9RU when everyone will be welcomed by a special guest, the Easter Bunny, courtesy of Luna Lush Entertainment.

Doors open at 1pm so there will be plenty of time to enjoy the facilities which include a café offering snacks and drinks as well as a bar.

Tickets are £7 each or £20 for a family of four and can be booked in advance at https://www.trybookingcom/uk/DHFX

Rainbow Hub and Oak Theatre present a charity film event

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are so looking forward to this fantastic Easter event which all the family can enjoy. We cannot thank Oak Theatre and Studios enough for their support for our charity. The funds raised will help us continue our vital work supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.”

Oak Theatre & Studios house a state of the art auditorium with Europe’s largest 4K indoor digital display and cutting edge recording studios. It is a place where technology meets artistry. An unforgettable journey into the world of live entertainment innovation and creativity.

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw

