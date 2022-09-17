Rafe’s Dilemma bring their synthesised sound to Morecambe

Featuring Nel Begley, Jamil Sheriff, Katie Patterson and Pete Turner, the quartet pulls influence from jazz, electronica and rock.

A family on the edge, the pressures of society, gossip, heartbreak…their performance explores the multitude of emotions we all experience towards our families.

Originally formed in 2017 as a commission for Bolton Worktown Festival (2018) the band went on to release their debut album ‘Rafe’s Dilemma’ with an accompanying Arts Council England supported tour (2019).

Rafe's Dilemma bring their synthesised sounds to Morecambe.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have recently completed Jazz North’s Northern Line Scheme 2019/20/21 and are writing new material.