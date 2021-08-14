Psychic Clinton Baptiste from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights brings his tour to Lancaster

Who could have foreseen that? This autumn he will return to the road with a brand-new show – Clinton Baptiste: Stratospheric, which heads to Lancaster Grand on Friday, September 10 at 7.30pm. This time, clairvoyant medium and psychic - the hapless, unsubtle psychic from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights played by Alex Lowe - has gone exploring, stateside. Not quite Caesar’s Palace, but a series of shows in Vegas has lifted his celebrity status up a notch. Let him take you on a journey from his humble roots and on to an amazing finale that will heal the world. Tickets £18 ages 14+ tel: 01524 64695.