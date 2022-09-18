Starting at 2 pm, the special service was open to those who wished to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Clergymen, civic dignitaries, military personal and members of the public, young and old, all attended to mark her passing.

The memorial service formed part of the Lancashire Encounter Festival, which continues this weekend as planned.

You can see the images from the special memorial service below:

1. Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II Preston Mayor, Neil Darby, arriving Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771 Photo Sales

2. Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II The congregation at Preston Minster. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771 Photo Sales

3. Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II The congregation at Preston Minster. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771 Photo Sales

4. Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II Hymn singing at Preston Minster. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771 Photo Sales