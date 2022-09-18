Preston’s memorial service for the Queen: these were the scenes as the city paid its respects
Yesterday (September 17), a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II was held at Preston Minster.
By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:05 am
Starting at 2 pm, the special service was open to those who wished to pay their respects to Her Majesty.
Clergymen, civic dignitaries, military personal and members of the public, young and old, all attended to mark her passing.
The memorial service formed part of the Lancashire Encounter Festival, which continues this weekend as planned.
You can see the images from the special memorial service below:
