Preston's Euro 2020 fanzone to be extended for knock-out games

A BID spokesman said: “These events, a first in the city’s history, have proved incredibly popular. “There’s been a great atmosphere at the events and we’re grateful for people supporting and enjoying them responsibly. “There’s lots of great places to watch the matches in the city centre, and the Fan Zone provides an additional place to cheer the team on in great surroundings and the open air”. Max Walker-Williams from events sponsors Walker&Williams Boutique Hotels and Luxury House Share said: “The first three games were an incredible success - a perfect mix of relaxed fun in a safe environment for the local community thanks to the amazing organisational skills of the BID team, input from the local authority, and great private sector support, when asked if the Walker&Williams group would like to continue their association with the knockout games we jumped at the chance."