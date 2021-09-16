Preston show uses parkour to highlight modern-day slavery

On Edge bring a parkour construction site to highlight modern slavery in the construction industry

Set on this building site, On Edge - part of the Lancashire Encounter festival in Preston - tells the story of how modern slavery exists in the construction industry this Saturday September 18.

Since the passing of the new Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the UK government’s National Referral Mechanism has seen annually increasing numbers of potential victims referred, which now stand at around 10,000.

In an exploration of freedom, Justice in Motion’s unique production exposes how modern slavery exists within our communities, under our noses yet outside our knowledge. The work is performed by team of international collaborators, parkour athletes and performers to create entertaining theatre.

On Edge combines highly physical parkour and compelling theatre to tell a gripping story hidden in the shadows of the construction industry.

Walk past any construction site and you’ll see a number of men ricochet around the scaffolding as the building slowly emerges from the cement, brick and mud.

Take a closer look and what will you see? Their routine may appear to give a sense of purpose and security - yet behind the perimeter fencing, all is not as it first appears.

But so many of us are unaware of the situation even as we walk past it daily.

Marrying exciting choreography, theatre and parkour athletics with beauty and humour, On Edge shines a light on modern slavery, telling a stimulating, moving tale that asks - what does it really mean to be free?

On Edge is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The production has been supported by various groups and was commissioned by Brighton Festival and Out There Festival of International Street Arts and Circus.