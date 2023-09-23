News you can trust since 1886
Preston Pride 2023 pictures featuring Tina Turner tribute, LGBTQ+ star Smashby & Sing It Big choir

Preston Pride brought the city together for an unforgettable day of dancing, live music, love, fun and respect this weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:18 BST

Hundreds gathered in Flag Market as the city celebrated and championed its LGBTQ+ community on Saturday (September 23).

The atmosphere was electric as host Gypsy Darling, a Manchester based drag artist, welcomed an eclectic line-up of performers to the stage.

Queer artist Smashby – famous for his collaborations with RuPaul's Drag Race stars Aja and Divina De Campo – was one of the stars of the show.

But the showstopper came with an incredible, foot-stomping tribute to the late "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", Tina Turner.

More than a dozen dancers brought the spirit of the music legend to life as they let loose with a high-energy performance on Flag Market.

These were the scenes...

