Preston Pride 2023 pictures featuring Tina Turner tribute, LGBTQ+ star Smashby & Sing It Big choir
Hundreds gathered in Flag Market as the city celebrated and championed its LGBTQ+ community on Saturday (September 23).
The atmosphere was electric as host Gypsy Darling, a Manchester based drag artist, welcomed an eclectic line-up of performers to the stage.
Queer artist Smashby – famous for his collaborations with RuPaul's Drag Race stars Aja and Divina De Campo – was one of the stars of the show.
But the showstopper came with an incredible, foot-stomping tribute to the late "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", Tina Turner.
More than a dozen dancers brought the spirit of the music legend to life as they let loose with a high-energy performance on Flag Market.
These were the scenes...