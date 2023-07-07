News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Preston Playhouse to play host to Avenue Q - an adult-only award-winning musical comedy featuring puppets and human actors

An adult-only musical comedy show featuring puppets and human actors is coming to Preston Playhouse.
By Jon Peake
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the hilariously adult-only Avenue Q tells the story of a recent college graduate trying to find his way in the world. It has been brought to the city by Preston Musical Comedy Society.

Set in New York City all the way out on Avenue Q, we are introduced to fresh-faced Princeton as he struggles to find his purpose: meeting friends, finding love, losing love, and finding it again, along the way.

The inhabitants of Avenue Q are made up of three humans and a number of puppets who are bought to life by puppeteers. Nothing is hidden. You get to see exactly how the magic happens, the beauty of Avenue Q is that you soon forget the puppeteers and focus entirely on the characters attached to their arms.

The show runs from July 11 to July 15 at Preston Playhouse in Market Street West - ticket details available here.

The cast of Avenue Q, as Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse

1. Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse

The cast of Avenue Q, as Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Nikee Rolfe with puppet Lucy

2. Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse

Nikee Rolfe with puppet Lucy Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Bruce McLaren with Trekkie Monster

3. Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse

Bruce McLaren with Trekkie Monster Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Avenue Q is coming to Preston Playhouse

4. Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse

Avenue Q is coming to Preston Playhouse Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2