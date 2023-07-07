An adult-only musical comedy show featuring puppets and human actors is coming to Preston Playhouse.

Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the hilariously adult-only Avenue Q tells the story of a recent college graduate trying to find his way in the world. It has been brought to the city by Preston Musical Comedy Society.

Set in New York City all the way out on Avenue Q, we are introduced to fresh-faced Princeton as he struggles to find his purpose: meeting friends, finding love, losing love, and finding it again, along the way.

The inhabitants of Avenue Q are made up of three humans and a number of puppets who are bought to life by puppeteers. Nothing is hidden. You get to see exactly how the magic happens, the beauty of Avenue Q is that you soon forget the puppeteers and focus entirely on the characters attached to their arms.

The show runs from July 11 to July 15 at Preston Playhouse in Market Street West - ticket details available here.

1 . Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse The cast of Avenue Q, as Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse Nikee Rolfe with puppet Lucy Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse Bruce McLaren with Trekkie Monster Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Preston Musical Comedy Society present Avenue Q at Preston Playhouse Avenue Q is coming to Preston Playhouse Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales