Egg Rolling is a big Easter tradition, going back more than 150 years, that takes place on Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston every Easter Monday. Each year brings an eclectic mix of workshops, street theatre and live music. No visit to Preston's Egg Rolling is complete without bringing your own Easter egg and rolling it down the hill with hundreds of other people. You can find a quiet spot and roll with the family or join in with the official egg rolls on the hour.

When is it?

Preston Egg Rolling returns for 2023 on Monday April 10 with events scheduled from 11am to 4pm.

Egg Rolling event programme 2023

Where is it?

The event takes place on the grassy hills of Avenham and Miller Parks, in Preston.

What’s happening?

The Easter Monday tradition is back and bigger than ever with a variety of food and drink vendors, free entertainment for all the family, craft workshops, arty performances and, of course, egg rolling every hour on the hour. Events include the return of the traditional Easter bonnet making workshop and Easter bonnet competition, with the best hats winning a prize. After recently advertising a commission opportunity for Easter-themed workshops, the Council will be partnering with local artists who have been given the chance to devise and lead workshops throughout the day. The objective of the commission is to broaden the reach of Preston's arts’ sector by supporting local creatives to develop and deliver their ideas.

The event includes:

- High Tea (With a Twist)

- The Giant Balloon Show

- Books

- A La Puppet Carte

- South Asian Arts provided by Preston City Mela

- Egg-tastic Marbling and Masks

- Family Fun Making Activity- Chicken In A Box

- African Drumming and Line-Dance Exercise

- The Harris Workshop: Easter Family Crafts with Sarah Hicks Art

What is the tradition?

Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom. Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking. Today the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.

Comment

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Services at Preston City Council, said: “Prestonians will be delighted to see Egg Rolling return for 2023, the family favourite annual event is a much-loved Preston tradition going back generations. This year brings a variety of traditional activities, free workshops and an assortment of entertainment for all the family. Preston City Council has commissioned six local creatives following a community call out to create and deliver custom easter-themed workshops. Egg Rolling 2023 is bound to be a day full of excitement and fun that everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy.”