Peter Kay’s Dance For Life: Here's where and when you can see the show in the North West and how to get tickets

Dance for Life has taken place at 14 UK arenas since 2016, selling over 75,000 tickets, raising money for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

Each of the venues will be spectacularly transformed to accommodate enormous dance floors, featuring state of the art sound and lights, as DJ PK takes to the turntables for what promises to be even more joyous and unforgettable fundraising experiences.

Peter Kay’s Dance For Life will be arriving at the iconic Manchester Central over Easter Weekend with shows on Good Friday and Easter Saturday before heading to London for one night at the prestigious Alexandra Palace and a two-night residency at Liverpool’s SPACE by M&S Bank Arena.

Peter Kay's Dance For Life is coming to the North West

Peter said of the events "I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life. The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.

“I’d also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up.”

Tickets are £28.50 each and can be bought individually or in groups of any number. Fancy dress is optional and encouraged.

Participants can also set up individual Dance For Life JustGiving pages to get sponsored for their own dance-a-thon challenges, whether in support or memory of friends and family, or simply to help raise even more money for Cancer Research UK. For further information and to join Peter’s fundraising team visit www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife.

Peter Kay’s Dance For Life

Friday 15th April 2022 Manchester Central *GOOD FRIDAY* EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED

Saturday 16th April 2022 Manchester Central EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED

Friday 19th August 2022 Liverpool “Space” by M&S Bank Arena EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED

Saturday 20th August 2022 Liverpool “Space” by M&S Bank Arena EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED

Tickets are available at www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.Tickets are limited to over 18s.