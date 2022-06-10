The Mayor of Penwortham, Coun. Ange Turner, will officially open the event at 1pm on Saturday, but there will be stalls and a fairground from noon.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Penwortham Town Council said: “We can't wait to welcome everyone back to Penwortham Gala in the Park 2022.”

“Even though there isn't the parade this year, we still have lots going on at Hurst Grange Park, starting from noon on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

Penwortham Gala 2019.

“It is a completely free event, with entertainment running until 10pm on Saturday evening, activities for the kids on Saturday and Sunday, food stalls, a fun fair, donkey rides (on Sunday) and so much more.

"It's bring-your-own, so food and drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) are all permitted, and you can bring your own picnic blankets, chairs and tables. However, for safety reasons we ask for no gazebos or BBQs.”

Saturday afternoon’s line-up of fun also includes line dancing, street dancing, Caribbean dancers and entertainment from Double R Arts.

Fabulous Females will kick off the evening’s bill of entertainment at 6pm, followed by Irish duo Shenanigans at 7pm, while Ska Face will close the show.

Sunday will start with an open air church service at 11am, then an afternoon of fun for children will kick off with a Teddy Bears Picnic at 12-30pm, along with circus skills, bubble-blowing and hula hooping all afternoon.