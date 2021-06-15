Party will go ahead for Blackpool Rocks with new date announced at Winter Gardens for July 24

DJ Danny Howard delighted to kick off ultimate Blackpool comeback party

In a statement promoters Cuffe and Taylor, partnered with DJ Danny Howard and Alex Huckerby said they remained committed to seeing Blackpool kickstart a mammoth season in true party style.

The statement reads: "Blackpool Rocks was always committed to being the first big live event, In Blackpool, for the first Saturday following the government moving to Stage 4 of re-opening.

"Since the announcement on Monday evening we’ve been making plans to reschedule the show to Saturday 24th July 2021, the first Saturday following the planned re-opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fatboy Slim will headline Blackpool Rocks on July 24 at Winter Gardens

"We are just in the process of finalising these plans and will be making a further announcement later this week."