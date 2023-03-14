r

Fortunately, Fletcher - the US singer/songwriter - was an accomplished warm-up act for Panic! at the Disco’s last ever gig. She added to the electric levels of excitement and anticipation in the crowd eager to see Brendon Urie grace the stage with his band.

For those who don’t know, Urie is known in the music industry as being one of the greatest vocal talents of this millennia.

He is blessed with having the range and passion of Freddie Mercury mixed with the confident swagger of Elvis Presley.

And each and every song from his latest album, Viva Las Vengeance, was performed as if his life depended on it – and perhaps it did as surely he must have sold his soul to the devil to be gifted with such a voice!

And perhaps his recent announcement that the band would finally be breaking up after a 19-year adventure – so he can focus on becoming a soon-to-be-dad – also gave him the incentive to perform with such intensity.

The adrenalin-pumping show was lifted by brazen visuals along with a pyrotechnic display that would have had health and safety officers writing furious reports to head office.

A heavy bassline and the notched-up volume literally had the seats of the Manchester Arena vibrating but it was never too much as Urie’s vocals cut through the cacophony to give each song heartfelt meaning.

It was a privilege to see such an iconic star enjoying his swansong tour so much but – who knows – perhaps he will return once he gets tired of changing nappies for a year or two.

Critics say Viva Las Vengeance shows a change in process for frontman/songwriter Urie, having cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles with friends Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola

The cinematic musical journey is about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out. The songs not only take an introspective look into his relationship with his long career, but his experiences with growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.

