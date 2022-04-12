One woman show at Halton Mill to mark Shakespeare's birthday
St George’s Day, April 23, is also the day we celebrate the birth of our greatest playwright, William Shakespeare.
To mark the occasion, Halton Mill is hosting an award-winning one-woman show that tells the story of King Lear in a new and accessible way.
Nearly Lear presents the great and tragic story through the eyes of Lear’s closest companion, the Fool. In this tour-de-force, Susanna Hamnett plays the Fool (and every other character) to tell a very personal and poignant story with hilarity and heartache.
Nearly Lear is an exuberant and unexpected blend of tragedy and humour that has entranced both lovers of Shakespeare, as well as newcomers to the Bard.
It’s suitable for people age 12 plus.
This UK tour follows a successful run in North America, where the New York Times praised Susanna’s ‘energetic virtuosic performance with a touch of the endearing goofball.” The show starts at 7.30pm: book here or via here