One Night in Dublin at Lancaster Grand

For nearly 15 years Middi and his legendary ‘Wild Murphys’ have been playing Irish music to the masses and now they’re bringing Murphys Pub to Lancaster. Come and join in the craic as this award-winning seven piece Irish band covers songs by The Pogues , The Dubliners, The saw doctors, Daniel O’Donnell, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Van Morrison and many more, in their own unique and upbeat style. The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks, including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl. One Night in Dublin is at Lancaster Grand on Sunday, February 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets £22 from here or tel: 01524 64695.