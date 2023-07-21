North West singer/songwriter makes music progress in Europe

A double accolade has been achieved in both May and July, the first achievement came in the Best Low Budget Music Video category, where song ‘Rock’n’Roll Soldier’ was commended with an ‘Honourable Mention’ accolade and has qualified for the program with the Annual Awards taking place, later this year in November.

The other achievement came in the Music Video Best Lyrics category where song ‘You’ll Live and Learn’ was awarded with a ‘Finalist’ placing for the song’s lyrics at the July awarding. The versatile career minded individual summarises: “I have completed the full set in about the past two years, I won the lyrics award with ‘Through These Times I live’ in 2021. Now we have the honourable mention and the finalist accolades in 2023.” He continues: “I think I have gone the full circle, I was looking for this instrumental sound for the first album ‘Strengthened Virtues’ but to be honest the songs sound just as good on the acoustic guitar and vocals. So many sounds you can work with. The recent recordings sound vocally better, and the acoustic guitar is better as well, I’ve bought a new one.’ Lee also expands on his career mind. ‘In recent years I have become more versatile in the career mind, I have evolved as the entrepreneur as well. In some ways I have had no choice with the changing culture of the music, film and TV industries.’

The Best Lyrics Award was achieved at the Palm Beach International Music Awards at Palm Beach, Florida in the USA.

As British creative L. J. Cluskey he was last year commended at the New York International Screenplay Awards in 2022. His first script as a screenwriter titled ‘Stepping Off The Carpathia’ continues to make decent progress. This time the screenplay was selected and nominated at the awards in New York City where it was awarded a quarter-finalist accolade. In 2021 the script was shortlisted for an Academy Oscar Nichol Fellowship Award in L.A.

Victories so far include Best British Script – Other Script Genre - at the Filmmakers International Screenwriting Awards in 2017. Best Feature Script – ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award at the Tagore International Film Awards in 2020 and a ‘Best Lyrics’ award at the Palm Beach International Music Awards in 2021.

As the journey continues, more awareness for investment and funding is being achieved in connecting with various financial authorities. There is a good chance both a stage production and a possible independent film production could be completed, if another avenue of filming is not in the making. The credible finish in New York bodes well for the future, where an exciting time of production could be near as a new horizon awaits. The New York International Screenplay Awards took place at the DROM venue in New York. With the recommendation from the Academy Oscars Nicholl Fellowship there is great potential on the horizon.

L. J. Cluskey the author and screenwriter also continues to write his second novel and screenplay in the L. J. Cluskey series. The book being written at the moment is a sci-fi adventure titled ‘Anno Domini’ about a journey to the future. The mission is scheduled to leave Earth in 2469 and return to the Earth one hundred years into the future. However, there is a mysterious fate awaiting the time ship as the intergalactic voyager ends up in the past!

As musician LeeJCluskey progress is also being made all the time, where he is recording first album titled ‘Strengthened Virtues’ and working on songs from his second album titled ‘Nothing Is Everything’ as the creative quest continues. The schedule for the first single is looking like October, 2023, second single January 2024 and third single April 2024. Then next summer in June 2024 the release of ‘Strengthened Virtues’ is planned. Where the fourth single is scheduled for August 2024. You can keep up to date with all musical happenings at the following links below.