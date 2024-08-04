Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Kendal Calling 2024 | George Hodgson

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headlined the Friday night at Kendal Calling 2024

Surely the only disappointment in the Cumbrian air, after Friday night’s set from Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds, was that it was over. Not even the rain could ruin this: a complete, polished performance from song one to twenty. Lots of artists turn to noise and energy straight off the bat when performing live; Noel and co take a slightly different approach, but it works ever so well.

The opening quartet of ‘Pretty Boy’, ‘Council Skies’, ‘We’re Gonna Get There in the End’ and ‘Open the Door, See What You Find’ lays an ideal platform for the set to grow from - as Gallagher’s vocals and the band shine, and the audience are eased in. Feet tap and shoulders sway: this is just the beginning. Outdoor music, under the night sky, is a special thing and the darker it gets, the songs just seem to sound better and better.

The Oasis-bros are on their own ventures, but both have consistently managed to produce records which immediately feel familiar. Noel’s songwriting has and always will be a major strength, and there are meaningful, powerful messages throughout. Life is a trip that you don’t take twice; Keep on chasing down that rainbow.

Watching Noel and Liam at their respective shows serves to remind why Oasis became the monster band it did. Without one, there will always be a sense of absence. Here, it was the swagger and strut, that bold edge, provided so effortlessly by Liam. But, this was a night to simply take in and appreciate the immense talent, class and feel of Noel.

He got on with it, too. There was the odd ‘Thank You Very Much’, ode to Pep Guardiola and light-hearted dig at Leeds United, but the songs are delivered impeccably and moved on from swiftly - which adds to the experience. ‘If I Had A Gun’, ‘AKA... What a Life’ and ‘Dead in the Water’ are wonderful listens in the car and through earphones. Performed live, though, all three rise to new heights.

Then it’s back to the nineties. Some tracks are, of course, no-brainers: ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’. But those final decisions, and process of elimination, must be incredibly hard given the catalogue being picked from. ‘Whatever’ stands right up there with Oasis’ best and Noel does it justice, yet it was perhaps the one track where you did long for Liam. That feeling did not linger, mind.

‘Half the World Away’, ‘The Masterplan’ and ‘Little by Little’ back-to-back gave, arguably, the highlight of the entire set. The latter, in particular, gripped the crowd. Noel concluded with the expected encore and, even though you knew it was coming, the sheer brilliance blew everyone away. A foot barely put wrong, for 90 epic minutes. If they are never side-by-side on stage again it will be a shame, but so be it. This is the next best thing, and it will never get old.

Setlist

Pretty Boy

Council Skies

We're Gonna Get There in the End

Open the Door, See What You Find

You Know We Can't Go Back

We're on Our Way Now

In the Heat of the Moment

If I Had a Gun...

AKA... What a Life!

Dead in the Water

Going Nowhere (Oasis cover)

Talk Tonight (Oasis cover)

Whatever (Oasis cover)

Half the World Away (Oasis cover)

The Masterplan (Oasis cover)

Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover)

Encore:

Stand by Me (Oasis cover)

Live Forever (Oasis cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)