Nineties Revisited festival at Morecambe's Alhambra
Morecambe Calling presents The 90s Revisited on bank holiday weekend this Saturday (August 28) featuring the very best of the UK’S tribute bands to Stone Roses, Oasis, Happy Monday’s, New Order, and more along with Hacienda classics, and Manchester tunes at the legendary Alhambra theatre in Morecambe.
Resurrection was formed in 1998 and are based in Glasgow. The most successful and first tribute to The Stone Roses north of the border and the closest band to create the recorded sound of the Roses 88-90 period when the band were at their peak. Their success made them not only the best Stone Roses tribute around, but one of Scotland’s most seen bands in their first three years under another title. Formed during lockdown, from a core of professional musicians, the Oasis Supernova show is one not to be missed. Playing Oasis’ biggest hits with a back drop of swirling, synched up, mash up videos from the band’s biggest performances, Oasis Supernova provide an all encompassing show which will blow you away. Basically when Liam sings on the stage, he will also be singing on the screen. Happy Mondaze – are billed the number one Happy Mondays tribute band. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, sound cloud and Instagram. @happymondaze. Meanwhile, Beast Decoys have been banging out the Beastie Boys hits up and down the UK, blowing away sell out crowds with energy and party rocking attitude.
True Order emulate the sound and attitude of New Order to ensure a great night of classic deep cuts and sing along anthems. Visit https://www.facebook..com/trueorderofficial/. Tellin’ Stories came together with a shared love of The Charlatans and a desire to perform their songs to a wider audience around the UK and Ireland. Having played to 6,500 people in Bowlers arena in Manchester they continue to entertain crowds all over the UK.
There will be indie classics playing all night, a special DJ set from Blur’d DJs from Barrow and an acid house club room specially ran by Underground Kollektive Doors open 3pm and the event goes on until 2am.Tickets from here