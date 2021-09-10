Nick Park in Preston: Pictures of a grand day out to unveil Wallace and Gromit statue

He said “This means everything to me. I couldn’t be more over the moon."
The 7ft tall bronze bench, with Wallace and Gromit in a scene from the film The Wrong Trousers, was first conceived more than a decade ago.
Nick, who still spends a lot of time in Preston, was in cracking form, arriving for a grand day out with his wife Mags and family in a retro camper van.
“Bronze statues tend to be very serious, unfriendly things,” he told the Post. “But I wanted this to be welcoming and something people would use.”
“The Oscars and BAFTA's are great and have been wonderful career-wise, but to be recognised like this by your home crowd is something really special.”