Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park in Preston

Nick Park in Preston: Pictures of a grand day out to unveil Wallace and Gromit statue

The Preston-born creator of Wallace and Gromit unveiled a giant bronze of the Plasticine pair in his home city on Friday.

By Neil Cross
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:00 pm

He said “This means everything to me. I couldn’t be more over the moon."

The 7ft tall bronze bench, with Wallace and Gromit in a scene from the film The Wrong Trousers, was first conceived more than a decade ago.

Nick, who still spends a lot of time in Preston, was in cracking form, arriving for a grand day out with his wife Mags and family in a retro camper van.

“Bronze statues tend to be very serious, unfriendly things,” he told the Post. “But I wanted this to be welcoming and something people would use.”

“The Oscars and BAFTA's are great and have been wonderful career-wise, but to be recognised like this by your home crowd is something really special.”

