Musicians team up for gig at More Music in Morecambe

Modeste is an award-winning songwriter and guitarist from Madagascar whose music blends traditional Malagasy sounds, exuberant melodies and rhythms with hypnotic guitar playing and vocals.
Known for his exceptional and unique guitar skills and powerful live performances, he has toured with Cesaria Evora for the UK stretch of her tour as well as shared the stage with Mory Kante, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Lokua Kanza and more.
Cellist, guitarist and singer Dominie Hooper’s voice pushes forth a depth, darkness and arresting honesty, her songs dissecting shame, sexuality, survival and identity with an ever-present sense of solidarity and optimism.
Her sound draws from English folk, classical music, alt-rock, and avant-garde pop, defying easy categorisation and pushing at the boundaries of folk. Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £8 in advance and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.