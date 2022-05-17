Morecambe's Yorkshire Street rapidly becoming town's cultural quarter

Nicola and Dean Fairhurst, the shop owners, moved to Morecambe from Manchester for the scenery.

"We mess around with mould's hence the name, Mouldy Crafters, " laughs Nicola.

"We have the workshop in the back, and make garden ornaments. We also have white goods for sale because we like a challenge!"

Nicola Fairhurst in her workshop at Mouldy Crafters.

Yorkshire Street is home to a variety of makers' shops including ReStore; Edgelands Art Gallery; Ram Ceramic; the Nib Crib and the Playhouse.

Matt Panesh, owner of the West End Playhouse said: "With this latest addition Yorkshire Street seems to be rapidly becoming the town's cultural quarter."

Emma Wareing of the Restore said: "We've organised a series of late night shopping Fridays from 6pm till 8pm with wine and cheese, starting this Friday May 20.

"It's great to welcome Mouldy Crafters. We're showcasing postcards and posters of local photography by Carolyn Phillips, Edgelands Gallery are showing works by Robert Lever, the owner and also, Salford artists Davlo and Blackpool artist Robert Ross."

Matt Panesh said: “The NibCrib are running a book swap and the Playhouse will be hosting a one off performance of Matt Panesh's solo show 'Monkey Poet's Murder Mystery,'.

"The play is set in San Francisco and starring the ghosts of Shelley, Shakespeare, Bukowski, Oscar Wilde and Dorothy Parker.