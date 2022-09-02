More antique antics with Eric Knowles at Lancaster Grand
Eric Knowles returns to Lancaster Grand with his ever changing two hour one man show that retains the same winning format of Meet and Greet ........but with a difference.
Audience members can bring along their heirlooms and treasures for on stage discussion but then, in the final part of the show, they will be able to see their objects brought to the screen, courtesy of a web type camera that will allow a more detailed view and appreciation.
Eric Knowles is one of those rare individuals who is able to share his extensive knowledge of the world of Antiques in a manner that is easily understood.
With over twenty years working on the BBC’s flagship programme The Antiques Roadshow under his belt, Eric has become the friendly face of what for many years proved to be
a business shrouded with no small element of mystery.
In What’s it Worth?, the lad from Lancashire takes the wraps off a business in which he has been immersed for over 30 years.
The first part of the evening is given over to what are quite often irreverent anecdotal reminiscences, ably supported by excellent images.
The second part of the evening is devoted to the audience’s ‘treasures’, 25 of which have been selected by Eric during the initial meeting and greeting session and welcome party.
Eric Knowles is at Lancaster Grand on Monday, September 5 at 2.30 pm.
Doors open at 1pm for the ticketholders to bring in their antiques.
For tickets call the box office tel: 01524 64695 or visit here