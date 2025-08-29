Mistrust - Nowt without Artists live at Wigan's Bailiff Bar
In the 1980s Mistrust wrote and recorded songs in his bedroom using an old synth and drum machine.
He dreamed of performing his songs live on stage and having his music on sale in record stores.
After several years away from making music, and in his late 50s, Mistrust started playing live in early 2023, he enjoyed a sudden upsurge in popularity and his CDs are now on sale in HMV stores in the UK.
Now, Mistrust brings his headline show to The Old Courts Holding Cell in Wigan as part of Nowt Without Artists, the arts organisation’s series of gigs platforming quality, grassroots talent in headline slots.
The gig takes place on Thursday September 4 at the Crawford Street venue with the doors opening at 7pm.
Free tickets are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mistrust-nowt-without-artists-episode-12-tickets-1559642305119
Mistrust’s music has been described as “synth pop that will put a smile in your heart” (Neil March/Trust the Doc)