Memorial music festival for much loved musician this weekend in Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival runs from 2pm till 9pm both days and features local bands and musicians.

Bands Saturday, singer songwriters and open mic on Sunday.

The organisers are still looking for acts. If you'd like to perform contact Matt Panesh on 07858 031303 or email [email protected]

Tomfest 2 takes place this weekend in Morecambe. Pictured is last year's TomFest at the picture frame in the West End of Morecambe. Picture by Mia.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt said: “The festival focuses on the light Tom brought to the area, his door, heart and soul were always open. Circumstances threw us together and I was his housemate when he passed. Although much missed I think he'd be content to know he's still bringing joy to folk.”

Tom Marshall was the founder of Morecambe Community Music Melting Pot project and wanted to provide opportunities for anyone who was interested in music to socialise, jam and eventually perform in public.

He died in March 2021 six weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

Tomfest 2 takes place this weekend at the picture frame in Morecambe's West End. Pictured is last year's Tomfest. Picture by Mark Sparkle.