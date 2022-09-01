Memorial music festival for much loved musician this weekend in Morecambe
TomFest 2, the musical celebration of Tom Marshall, returns this Saturday and Sunday (September 3-4) at the Picture Frame stage in West End Gardens Morecambe.
The festival runs from 2pm till 9pm both days and features local bands and musicians.
Bands Saturday, singer songwriters and open mic on Sunday.
The organisers are still looking for acts. If you'd like to perform contact Matt Panesh on 07858 031303 or email [email protected]
Most Popular
Matt said: “The festival focuses on the light Tom brought to the area, his door, heart and soul were always open. Circumstances threw us together and I was his housemate when he passed. Although much missed I think he'd be content to know he's still bringing joy to folk.”
Tom Marshall was the founder of Morecambe Community Music Melting Pot project and wanted to provide opportunities for anyone who was interested in music to socialise, jam and eventually perform in public.
He died in March 2021 six weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.