Maritime singing festival at Arnside Sailing Club this Saturday

The festival features indoor performances in the sailing club and outdoor singing on the promenade and pier by sea shanty groups.

The festival is in aid of Morecambe Lifeboat Stations.

Shanty crews performing include Lytham St Annes, Sunderland Point, Mizzen Crew from Morecambe and [email protected] from South Lakeland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Point Sea Shanty Crew on the promenade in September 2019.

Individual acts include Tom Perry, Bill Pook, Kath Reade, Lawrence Hoy and LocTup Together - all outstanding traditional song performers.

Alasdair Simpson for Arnside Sailing Club said: “We are delighted to be supporting Morecambe Lifeboat Stations.”