Lytham: Long-running Neighours star who played Karl Kennedy will talk about life on Ramsay Street at the Lowther Pavilion
Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher, is coming to Lytham to look back on his 28 years playing the famous Ramsay Street doctor.
Alan played Karl Kennedy from 1994 until present
And now he’s sharing his secrets about what is it like being a mainstay character on one of the world’s longest-running shows.
What is the show about?
The Doctor Will See You Now will take the audience on a journey through Alan’s most memorable storylines, bloopers, secrets from behind the scenes and the emotional final weeks of filming the show’s final episode for Channel 5.
What happens in The Doctor Will See You Now?
Expect video footage, live musical performances and hilarious anecdotes from Alan, as he celebrates almost three decades of the TV hit series ’Neighbours’ while looking ahead to its future.
The performance will also offer a live Q & A segment. A limited number of meet and greet opportunities before the show are available.
Does that mean that Neighbours is back in 2023?
The long-running Australian soap was recently given a lifeline by Amazon Studios, after its cancellation in 2022.
Neighbours returns later in 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK.
Alan Fletcher will return as Karl Kennedy), along with Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) and Neighbours stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson).
When is Alan Fletcher coming to Lytham?
The Doctor Will See You Now is showing at Lowther Pavilion on Monday June 26, 2023. For tickets and more information call 01253 794 221 or visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/the-doctor-will-see-you-now/