News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Lytham Festival: 23 stunning pictures of Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs on stage

It was an evening of musical legends at Lytham Festival on Friday night.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:54 BST

With the likes of Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs on the bill, take a look at a few of our photographer Neil Cross’ best pictures from a memorable evening at Lytham Festival.

Also, be sure not to miss…

29 crowd pictures as Sting, Blondie, and Kaiser Chiefs kept spirits high in the rain

13 party pictures as George Ezra, Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr wow the crowds on night two

25 fantastic shots of crowds enjoying Jamiroquai, Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Stone Foundation

Sting at Lytham Festival

1. Sting at Lytham Festival

Sting at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Sting at Lytham Festival

2. Sting at Lytham Festival

Sting at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Blondie at Lytham Festival

3. Blondie at Lytham Festival

Blondie at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Sting at Lytham Festival

4. Sting at Lytham Festival

Sting at Lytham Festival Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Kaiser ChiefsNeil Cross