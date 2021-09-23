Lytham Festival 2022: Here's everything you need to know about the one-week early-bird ticket offer available and the line up so far for Lytham Festival

The Strokes have been announced to play the second week of the extended Lytham Festival in 2022.

Lytham Festival bosses want to say thank you to their supporters by extending the time tickets are available at their lowest prices for the shows announced for 2022.

How much are tickets for Lytham Festival and how long does the discount price apply?

Music fans can grab a bargain to see headliners Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol, The Strokes and Tears For Fears until midnight on Thursday September 30.

The offer sees tickets priced from £39.50 and five night passes from £219 for part two of the festival and £259 for part one. They are available from www.lythamfestival.com Those who buy first will get their tickets at the lowest possible price.

This year organisers are extending the time tickets are available at their lowest prices.

Which artists is the offer available for?

The ticket offer is available for the previously announced artists Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and Snow Patrol, as well The Strokes and Tears For Fears who were announced as headliners last week.

The Fontaines will support The Strokes at Lytham Festival in 2022.

More headline acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Why are new tickets available at discount prices?

Festival boss Peter Taylor said they wanted to extend that offer for the most recently announced shows with The Strokes and Tears For Fears, as well as reintroduce the offer for the headliners which had already been announced.

Peter said: “With 10 nights of live music for 2022 we are planning the biggest Lytham Festival to date and we cannot wait to return.

Diana Ross will open Lytham Festival in 2022

“Fortunately, we have grown a very loyal customer base over the years and the majority of those people have actually held on to the tickets they bought back when we first announced the 2020 line up.

“Understandably some people did request refunds and others were then hesitant about buying tickets to a big live event.

"Now the world appears to returning to a new normal we know we can all now gather and enjoy live events together once again, and therefore we want to encourage and thank customers by giving them the opportunity to buy tickets to see their favourite artist at the original lower price.

“We always have an ‘early bird’ offer for the people who manage to grab the first tickets on sale and we are now bringing that back for our already announced artists as well as those most recently announced for a special one-week period.

“Live music is well and truly back and Lytham Festival 2022 is going to be an incredible event so I would urge people not to miss out on this opportunity.”