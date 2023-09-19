Live bands and DJs highlight of 13th annual Ribble Valley Scooter Rally in Clitheroe this weekend
Ribble Valley Scooter Rally (previously the Ribble Valley Mod Weekender) is now in it's13th year and takes place from this Friday (September 22nd ) to Sunday (September 24th) in 12 venues across Clitheroe.
All the events are free entry (with the exception of the Soul Club) and there are 36 live bands, solo artists and DJ's on over the full weekend. Details of the bands playing can be found on the scooter rally facebook page.
Saturday sees the scooters arrive in town from all across the country, with the ride in co-ordinated by local scooter clubs. Castle street will be closed to traffic between 9am to 6pm.
There will be stalls in the Rose and Crown car park on Saturday selling vintage clothing, memorabilia and scooter accessories.
The event is supported by Clitheroe Town Council, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Ribblesdale Rotary Club, dedicated volunteers and donations from each of the official venues.