Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ribble Valley Scooter Rally (previously the Ribble Valley Mod Weekender) is now in it's13th year and takes place from this Friday (September 22nd ) to Sunday (September 24th) in 12 venues across Clitheroe.

All the events are free entry (with the exception of the Soul Club) and there are 36 live bands, solo artists and DJ's on over the full weekend. Details of the bands playing can be found on the scooter rally facebook page.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13th annual Ribble Valley Scooter Rally takes place in Clitheroe this weekend

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday sees the scooters arrive in town from all across the country, with the ride in co-ordinated by local scooter clubs. Castle street will be closed to traffic between 9am to 6pm.

There will be stalls in the Rose and Crown car park on Saturday selling vintage clothing, memorabilia and scooter accessories.