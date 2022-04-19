The former Oasis singer and frontman will take to the stage on Wednesday, April 27 for a one-off gig ahead of his stadium tours and release of his third solo album on May 27.

The 49-year-old rock star is performing in Blackburn in partnership with Adidas to promote a new pair of its Spezial trainers.

How to get tickets

Blackburn with Darwen is recognised as the birthplace of the Adidas Spezial trainer and the concert will be the first time Liam has ever performed there

It will be the first time Liam has ever performed at King George’s Hall and tickets are only available via a special ballot.

Fans will need to enter the ballot between today (Tuesday, April 19) and midnight on Thursday (April 22) to register for tickets.

You can do this by downloading the CONFIRMED adidas app and following the instructions.

Winners will be asked to make a £20 donation per ticket with all proceeds going to Blackburn-based homeless charity Nightsafe.

What does Liam say?

Liam said: “I’m glad to announce my new collaboration with Adidas Spezial. It’s our take on the one and only Barrington Smash and it’s absolutely incredible.

“And if that’s not enough to blow your wig off, I’m going to be playing The King George’s Hall in Blackburn, Lancashire.

“All proceeds from the gig will be in aid of Nightsafe, a local homeless charity.”

Why Blackburn?

The concert, in King George’s Hall’s centenary year, is to announce the launch of a new trainer collaboration with Adidas Spezial called the LG2SPZL which will release in the coming months.

The Adidas Spezial range was founded and curated by lifelong three-stripes fan Gary Aspden, from Darwen, and because of this the company said it recognises the East Lancs town as “the birthplace of Spezial".

Gary and Liam, who are good friends, have worked together on a number of projects over the past two decades, including the launch of their first collaborative shoe – the LG SPZL – in 2019.

Gary was the driving force behind the hugely popular Adidas Blackburn SPZL shoes and the Blackburn Spezial exhibition – which drew in thousands of visitors from around the world to the town.

This was followed up with the C.P. Company 50th anniversary event in an underground car park in Darwen last year - attracting a string of famous faces from Dynamo the Magician to Goldie and Shaun Ryder.

Gary said: “I could not be happier that Adidas agreed to support this event in east Lancashire and am super made up that Liam has agreed to come and perform here.

"He has never performed in Blackburn before and given how the roots of Spezial are connected to the town it feels like an appropriate location to announce the forthcoming LG2SPZL trainer collaboration.

" This should bring some great energy and positivity to Blackburn and will hopefully give Nightsafe a much needed boost after what have been a difficult few years for everyone.”

Who will be supporting Liam?

On the night, Liam will be supported by local Blackburn band The Illicits who were signed by Alan McGee to his Creation23 label.

Liam will join a lineage of music legends who have played at the grade II listed King George’s Hall – from the likes of David Bowie and the Beatles to The Clash and The Stone Roses.

Denise Park, chief executive of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We’re grateful to Gary and his team at Adidas for once again backing Blackburn with Darwen and working so hard to host such a high-profile event here - in King George’s Hall’s 100th year too.

“It’s an opportunity for us to again showcase what we have to offer in the borough as well as raise vital funds for Nightsafe - a fantastic charity.

“Gary is passionate about regenerating towns through culture and he is making a real difference to the place which he is proud to call home.