Organisers are appealing for participants to join in the fun and book slots in the grand parade through the streets of the town.

The festival committee wants schools, community groups, bands, entertainers, dance troupes, sports teams, vehicles, walking groups, businesses and charities to take part and make this year’s procession bigger and better than ever.

Renowned for its colour, talent and enthusiasm, the procession has formed a historic part of Leyland Festival for more than 130 years and organisers are promising a bumper parade for 2022 to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Organisers want this year's parade to be even more colourful than normal.

Instead of its normal Saturday date, the festival will take place on Thursday June 2, the first day in a special extra-long bank holiday weekend.

And the event has fittingly chosen a ‘Great British Festival’ theme to honour this monarchy milestone.

Festival organisers have opened applications for floats, performances and participants, and are calling for expressions of interest to form part of the iconic parade and "help bring carnival spirit once again to the streets of Leyland."

As in previous years, the parade will begin at noon from the McDonalds roundabout at the end of Hough Lane, travelling through Leyland town centre along Hough Lane, Towngate, St Andrew’s Way, Church Road, before joining Worden Lane into Worden Park.

Drumming up support for the biggest and the best festival procession ever.

Community entries (not businesses) who choose to decorate and enter a float in this year’s procession will also have the chance to win a spectacular pizza party worth up to £1,000.

The ‘best dressed float’ prize has been donated by The Flying Pig Pizza Company, with joint-owner Martin Stringfellow also vice-chairman of the Leyland Festival committee.

Community floats will be judged on their creativity, impact, enthusiasm, and most importantly, how they portray the Great British Festival theme.

Martin Carlin, chairman of Leyland Festival, said: “The parade is a much-loved part of Leyland Festival, with the procession dating back to May 1889.

"It’s a real spectacle and showpiece that sets the tone for the entire day.

"We’re encouraging local people and groups to come forward, apply, and help our community reunite and celebrate during what is a major event in the South Ribble calendar.

“This year’s Leyland Festival will be bigger and better than ever before. Thanks to support from South Ribble Borough Council, we’ve waived the usual £3 in advance and £5 on the day charge to enter Worden park, to ensure local residents, their family and friends, and those who visit from further afield, can enjoy the fun and festivities free of charge.

“I know that 2022’s procession will be a Great British bonanza that we’ll remember for decades to come.”

Expressions of interest for this year’s festival parade should be made to [email protected]

Vehicle enthusiasts and owners who wish to showcase vehicles – be that a hot hatch, supercar, modification or beautiful vintage example – should enquire via Leyland Car Care at https://leylandccc.com/leyland-festival/.