Lancaster's Highest Point Festival in pictures - thousands enjoy the sunshine and music

Lancaster's Highest Point Festival took place from Thursday to Saturday and thousands of music lovers enjoyed the entertainment on a balmy weekend.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:44 am
Updated Sunday, 15th May 2022, 10:59 am

Music fans and sun lovers crowded into Williamson Park to see the acts on Thursday, including Richard Ashcroft, The Lottery Winners and Reverend and the Makers.

Clean Bandit wowed the crowds on Friday night followed by Kaiser Chiefs on Saturday, along with a host of support acts and DJs.

Highest Point Music Festival

Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park

Photo: ca

Highest Point Music Festival

Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park

Photo: ca

Highest Point Music Festival

Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park

Photo: ca

Highest Point Music Festival

Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park

Photo: ca

LancasterKaiser Chiefs
