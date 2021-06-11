Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra records virtual concert for YouTube
Lancaster’s symphony orchestra has made another recording – of a free (three minute) concert.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The Haffner Orchestra, which normally performs three times a year in Lancaster and can have up to 70 players on the stage, has made a recording of Nimrod, from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.
Here you can see many well-known faces, local players, and see the conductor Jonny Lo, who – being in his own home away from the musicians – had to pretend to conduct.
Everyone recorded individually at home.
The link is here.
It can also be found by going to the website, www.haffnerorchestra.org.
Nimrod is regarded as one of the most moving pieces of orchestral music.