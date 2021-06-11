Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra records virtual concert for YouTube

Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra has made a youtube recording of 'Nimrod' from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

The Haffner Orchestra, which normally performs three times a year in Lancaster and can have up to 70 players on the stage, has made a recording of Nimrod, from Elgar’s Enigma Variations.

Here you can see many well-known faces, local players, and see the conductor Jonny Lo, who – being in his own home away from the musicians – had to pretend to conduct.

Everyone recorded individually at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The link is here.

It can also be found by going to the website, www.haffnerorchestra.org.