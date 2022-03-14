James Shields was part of a team of four singers competing against other teams to be picked by the judges to go further in the competition.

James said: “Unfortunately our team didn’t get picked, team Barbra Streisand was picked and they were phenomenal.

"The audience chose their favourite Barbra Streisand singer who then goes through to the final.

James Shields from Lancaster performed as his idol Gary Barlow in ITV's Starstruck competition.

"It was a dream come true really to perform as my idol Gary Barlow as I’m a superfan so I can tick that off my bucket list now!

"From start to finish it was such a great experience and you couldn’t fault how they looked after us. It was amazing to se how it all worked behind the scenes as well.

"I was sent pictures from the evening as well as a copy of the episode I was in.

"I got such lovely comments from the judges so I can’t complain.”