Lancaster Haffner Orchestra's final performance of the season at Ashton Hall

The guest conductor for the summer performance in Lancaster is Hilario Flores-Coni, an Argentine musician based in Glasgow.
He has chosen a programme of intrigue and beauty; fit for a fine summer’s evening of live music.
The evening will start with Mozart’s Overture to ‘Don Giovanni’, followed by A Summer Evening by Kodaly; Delius’ Two Pieces for Small Orchestra ‘On Hearing the First Cuckoo’ and ’Summer Night on the River’ and finishing with Haydn’s Symphony No 101 ’The Clock’.
The Haffner Orchestra will be playing on Saturday June 25 at the Ashton Hall, Town Hall, Lancaster at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £15, 18yrs and under are free. They are available here or in person at Lancaster Visitor Information Centre (01524 582394) and Morecambe Visitor Information Centre. They are also available on the door (students and benefits claimants £5 on the door).