Lancaster Haffner Orchestra's final performance of the season at Ashton Hall

The guest conductor for the summer performance in Lancaster is Hilario Flores-Coni, an Argentine musician based in Glasgow.

He has chosen a programme of intrigue and beauty; fit for a fine summer’s evening of live music.

The evening will start with Mozart’s Overture to ‘Don Giovanni’, followed by A Summer Evening by Kodaly; Delius’ Two Pieces for Small Orchestra ‘On Hearing the First Cuckoo’ and ’Summer Night on the River’ and finishing with Haydn’s Symphony No 101 ’The Clock’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra.

The Haffner Orchestra will be playing on Saturday June 25 at the Ashton Hall, Town Hall, Lancaster at 7.30pm.