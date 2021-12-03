Lancaster Haffner Orchestra concert this Saturday at Lancaster University

It’s a very popular programme, with Mendelssohn Midsummer Night’s Dream overture and violin concerto and Beethoven’s seventh symphony. The charismatic violinist Christopher Jones will play the violin concerto.

This will be a special evening for conductor and Haffner musical director Jonny Lo as his last concert as he takes up becoming staff conductor with the Royal Ballet, Covent Garden, and amongst many other roles heads up Northern Ballet.