Lancaster Grand's charity fundraiser for George Hinds
Lancaster Grand Theatre is supporting a charity night for George’s Special Place on Saturday, January 15, at 7pm.
The community of Heysham was left devastated after a gas explosion tragically took the young life of two-year-old George Hinds. George’s favourite pastime was playing in the garden with his best buddy Chase, from popular children’s programme, Paw Patrol.
Lancaster Grand has organised a variety performance to help raise money for the completion of a memorial garden, George’s Special Place.
The Grand is also hosting a charity fundraiser the evening before on Friday, January 14, at 7pm, with all proceeds going to Lancaster Infirmary’s NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).
Hosted by Baz Mills from Massive Wagons, the charity night showcases local talent with live singing, music and dancing raising money for a very worthy cause.
The Grand is also welcoming one of Britain’s Got Talent most memorable runners-up: Sign Along With Us: Live, who are hitting the road for a debut tour that comes to the Lancaster theatre on Sunday, January 30, at 2.30pm.
The Sign Along With Us choir left judges and audiences of the TV talent show in tears after an incredibly moving performance. Call 01524 64695 for tickets.