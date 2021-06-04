Lancaster Fake Festival back in Ryelands Park in July

The tribute acts start off with The Police Force at 12.45pm, followed by Green Date at 2.30pm.

Aladdinsane is on stage at 4.15pm, followed by Blondied at 6pm.

The last two are Kazabian at 7.45pm and Coldplace at 9.45pm.

Coldplace tribute band live.

There is a licensed bar inside the marquee at the park which will be put up for the festival with plenty of food stalls outside serving pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes and if the weather allows it, there will be a a variety of stalls and children’s rides.