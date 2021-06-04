Lancaster Fake Festival back in Ryelands Park in July
Lancaster Fake Festival is back on Saturday, July 10 in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, 11.45am-11pm.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The tribute acts start off with The Police Force at 12.45pm, followed by Green Date at 2.30pm.
Aladdinsane is on stage at 4.15pm, followed by Blondied at 6pm.
The last two are Kazabian at 7.45pm and Coldplace at 9.45pm.
There is a licensed bar inside the marquee at the park which will be put up for the festival with plenty of food stalls outside serving pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes and if the weather allows it, there will be a a variety of stalls and children’s rides.
Advance tickets for adults, young adults and family tickets , as well as disabled adult and disabled young tickets available from here