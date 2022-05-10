Lancaster dancers global grooves

LPM Dance received support from the Four Nations International Fund to bring together a group of professionals from England, Scotland, Estonia and the USA, to work with, and learn from, artists from the world class Limón company in New York.

All the dancers involved came from different training backgrounds including some with disabilities.

Never before had such a diverse group of professionals from four countries come together to learn and explore the Limón movement technique.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancers from four countries, brought together by LPM Dance, join a virtual session.

George Adams, LPM co-founder said: "Things like this are so important to further our work, challenge ourselves and open up new opportunities."

LPM Dance, founded in Lancaster in 2011, have particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and have specialist training in dance and Parkinson's, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.