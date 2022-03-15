Having found herself fascinated by folklore and folk stories from across the UK, ‘Hallival’ is inspired by natural landscapes, scientific discoveries, equality, human relationships and the supernatural, all tied together by a strong sense of place and a love for being in wild places -creating something truly special.

Having studied under the tuition of Nancy Kerr, Jim Moray and Stuart McCallum, Iona has been praised throughout the scene for her delicate yet powerful vocals, which have captivated audiences up and down the country.

Iona was chosen by Karine Polwart to receive the Taran Guitars Young Players Bursary 2020. Since receiving the bursary luthier Rory Dowling, of Taran Guitars, has designed and built a bespoke instrument for Iona’s music.

Iona Lane.

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets for the gig cost £8 in advance and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.