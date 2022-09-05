Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held every two years, Lancashire Encounter was established in 2015 as a legacy of the Preston Guild celebrations, aimed at cultivating friendships and fantastic city vibes.

A torchlight procession, Bangla folk art, and a gravity-defying urban astronaut are among the line-up of a festival celebrating the rich culture of Lancashire. The action, centering on Preston, aims to attract thousands of people to celebrate the inspiring creativity and diversity of Lancashire.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Arts and Culture, Visitor and Night Time Economy at Preston City Council, said the weekend promised to provide fun and thought-provoking performances for people of all ages.

Lancashire Encounter Festival from previous years.

He said: “We’re delighted to unveil the packed schedule for this year’s Lancashire Encounter, which promises something for everyone and will hopefully see thousands of people visiting Preston.

“Whether you enjoy live dance and music performances, family workshops, street theatre, or film, there is bound to be something for you to enjoy. Since the event started, we have seen it grow year on year, and we’re hoping the 2022 version is our best yet.

“We can’t wait to see Preston buzzing with life and alight with creativity.”

When and where is the Lancashire Encounter Festival?

Lancashire Encounter Festival will be held at Preston Covered Market on Friday, September 16. City centre parking closest to the event can be found here and many of the shows will be outdoors on Preston Flag Market and Winckley Square.

Who will be at Lancashire Encounter Festival?

Following launch speeches at the pop-up venue The MET, the festival begins with Gamcha, a fun show of comedy, music, and dancing that focuses on the journey of cloth from a Bangladeshi village to the UK.

The event continues on Saturday with attractions spread across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market, and The MET. There will be performances by Preston People’s Choir and Blackburn People’s Choir, a street performance titled Close Encounters and FloooOOooote, a collaboration of puppetry and flute music.

Dance group Step Hop House will demonstrate their talents before hosting two workshops for visitors – Ceilidh Jam and Street Dance the Maypole – and Saturday will continue with a torchlit parade of music and dance weaving its way from Moor Park to the Bus Station Plaza.

On Sunday, September 18, the activity will be focused on Winckley Square, with highlights including a Punch and Judy performance, a family picnic, workshop activities, and a dance performance titled Black Victorians. Other events for Sunday include an open mic afternoon and a screening of a Bollywood film before the event draws to a close at 5.15 pm.

To view the full line-up for the event, visit www.lancsencounter.co.uk.

Where can I get tickets?