Lancashire Encounter: 16 pictures showing thrilling fusion of dance, music, theatre and food in Preston

The three-day event featured a packed schedule of thrilling performances across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market and The MET on Saturday and Sunday.

Held every two years, Lancashire Encounter was established in 2015 as a legacy of the Preston Guild celebrations, aimed at cultivating friendships and fantastic city vibes.

The eclectic range of events – including a gravity-defying urban astronaut – attracted thousands to take part in the inspiring creativity and diversity on display across the city.

Take a look at our picture gallery from the weekend’s action below.

