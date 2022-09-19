Lancashire Encounter: 16 pictures showing thrilling fusion of dance, music, theatre and food in Preston
A thrilling fusion of dance, music, street theatre and performance art attracted thousands of revellers to Preston for the Lancashire Encounter festival at the weekend.
The three-day event featured a packed schedule of thrilling performances across Winckley Square, the Bus Station, Orchard Street, the Flag Market and The MET on Saturday and Sunday.
Held every two years, Lancashire Encounter was established in 2015 as a legacy of the Preston Guild celebrations, aimed at cultivating friendships and fantastic city vibes.
The eclectic range of events – including a gravity-defying urban astronaut – attracted thousands to take part in the inspiring creativity and diversity on display across the city.
Take a look at our picture gallery from the weekend’s action below.
