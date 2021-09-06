KSI laughs with crowd as he twice confuses 'Blackpool' in his set for Illuminations Switch On 2021

The 28-year-old former public schoolboy, from Watford, performed tracks from his album at the Tower Ballroom and shouted to the crowd: “Eh, yo, black people,” before laughing and asking: “Black people? Blackpool! What’s up?”

Later, he yelled into the microphone: “One more time, black people... Why do I keep saying black people? Blackpool, are you ready?”

The gaffes were broadcast around the world – with the ceremony live streamed by Visit Blackpool, The Gazette, and MTV UK – with a number of social media users picking up on it.

One tweeted: “That video of KSI saying black people instead of Blackpool had me in full on giggles.”

Another said: “JJ saying black people instead of Blackpool twice had me dying.”