Kevin and Perry tribute act to perform at Morecambe's Buzz Bingo

Customers can also expect Ibiza style, Mrs Paterson glow sticks and we are top dj’s giveaways.The tribute act of Kevin and Perry went viral last year and their video was seen by over 11million people.

A Twitter user captured the tribute act raving to electro at the festival and the clip eventually reached comedian Kathy Burke, who wrote: “If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff.”Released in 2000, Kevin and Perry Go Large resonated globally amongst clubbers for its soundtrack, humour, performances from Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke and references to Ibiza's rave culture.In the words of Judge Jules, “What's astonished me about Kevin and Perry is that its appeal spans the generations. There have been a number of films covering Ibiza club culture, but none has come close to Kevin and Perry, in terms of its everlasting popularity.”Tickets are now on sale here