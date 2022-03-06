Kenny Thomas adds a touch of sould to festival line-up

BRIT-nominated soul singer Kenny Thomas will headline Leyland Festival on Thursday, June 2, organisers have confirmed.Fans will remember Kenny for his 1991 smash single Thinking About Your Love, which peaked at number four in the UK singles chart and was one of eight UK top 40 hits.Kenny has taken the stage alongside acts including Edwin Starr, Freddie Jackson, Kool & The Gang, Incognito and Mica Paris. The London-born artist is now lead vocalist for the band Living in a Box, although he will perform as a solo artist at the festival.Kenny will perform on stage at Worden Park on Thursday, June 2, kicking off the Jubilee-weekend celebrations.Martin Carlin, chairman for Leyland Festival, said: “We’re delighted to have Kenny Thomas lined up to take the stage on Thursday. He has a catalogue of floor-filling hits that are sure to get everyone in the dancing mood.“After a two-year hiatus, we wanted to come back with a bang, and with Kenny widely regarded as having one of the best soul voices in British music, we think we’ve done just that. We can’t wait to see everyone singing and dancing along in Worden Park next June.”This year’s festival commemorates 70 years with Queen Elizabeth II on the throne, and the theme will allow festival-goers to showcase their take on a Great British Festival.One of the biggest events in the South Ribble calendar, Leyland Festival has a history spanning more than 130 years and is renowned for its costume design, talent, and enthusiasm.For more information, visit www.leylandfestival.co.uk