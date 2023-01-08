Two dates have been confirmed for the show in Blackpool - May 13 and October 14 at the Joe Longthorne Theatre - with Blackburn’s Empire Theatre also announcing she is coming to East Lancashire on October 15.

The former Apprentice candidate’s ‘‘Live, Laugh, Love’ show is described as the “perfect night out if you want to laugh at the insanity of our lefty world”.

In November, Bedford Borough Council cancelled a show planned for the town this year saying her appearance "did not belong in our proudly multi-racial, diverse town".

Controversial commentator Katie Hopkins

Hopkins had more than a million followers on Twitter when she was booted off the site in 2020. Twitter said she was suspended for breaking rules on hate speech after sparking outrage with comments on race, religion and immigration.

She had been heavily criticised over remarks comparing migrants to cockroaches as well as claiming the photograph of a dead Syrian boy lying on a beach – which sparked a wave of compassion across Europe – was staged.

Hopkins was also deported from Australia last year after boasting on social media she planned to breach the country’s quarantine rules.

She initially rose to prominence after losing out in the 2007 final of the Apprentice.

Ticket prices for the show range from £25-£40 and went on sale Friday. It is being advertised as a comedy live performance and will only accept guests aged 16 and over. News that it is coming to Lancashire has divided opinion on Facebook.

Michael Naylor said: “Obnoxious in the extreme.”

Chris Whynot said: “An influencer of the ignorant and bigoted in our society.”