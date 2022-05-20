After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, Jazzin’ the Park will return to Winckley Square in Preston city centre on Saturday May 28.

Running between 1-7pm, organisers say the event is crammed with so much world class music, it is a festival in itself.

Festival Director Tony Rigg said: “Jazzin’the Park will be a celebration of music and community in a beautiful park at the heart of Preston. It is the perfect opportunity for people to bring picnics and relax in an open outdoor space whilst listening to amazing live music.”

Here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated event...

How much is it?

The event is free and no tickets or sign-ups are required- just head down!

Who can attend?

Everyone!

Who is running the event?

The Jazz and Improvisation Festival is sponsored by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), Arts Council England, and Preston City Council.

Jazzin’ the Park will be co-hosted by Friends of Winckley Square Gardens.

Which acts will be performing?

The event promises to feature world class talent as well as up and coming local artists. There will be six live acts on the day across the Jazz and Jazz fused spectrum, supported by DJing from the Jazzin’ the Park crew.

Take a look at the set list, and find out more about each artist, below.

1. La French (1:05-1:35pm) La French is a multi-instrumentalist/producer based in Leyland. Combining his love for hip hop, electronica and jazz he uses samples and live instruments to recreate the genres with an ambient warmth. His latest ep is available to download on the Preston based experimental label Concréte Tapes.

2. Bear Talk (1:50-2:30pm) A local guitar led instrumental Trio, with a mixture of originals and covers from a group of highly accomplished and seasoned Preston musicians, dropping flava from the Funky Jazz spectrum especially for Jazzin' the Park 2022.

3. Tenderlonious (2:50-3:45pm) . Renowned genre blending Flautist and quartet from the legendary 22a record label. 22a label boss, flautist, saxophonist, producer and DJ, Ed 'Tenderlonious' Cawthorne is regarded as one of the leading figures in the UK jazz and underground music scene. His record label, 22a, is one of the most respected independent labels in the UK following a succession of sold out releases spanning jazz, house, hip hop, soul and Indian classical since the labels inception in 2013.

4. Layfullstop (4:00-4:45pm) Manchester's finest female wordsmith, songstress and MC talent. A jazz electronic artist from Manchester, who writes, sings and MCs. Led by her love of God, she is known for her melodic storytelling and hard hitting bars. Following the release of her 2019 EP 'CHERRIES', which reached Jamz Supernova EP Top 5, LayFullstop is now preparing for the release of her brand new 12 track project.