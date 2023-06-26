While it may seem like Virtual Insanity to some, Jay Kay, the lead singer of British funk band Jamiroquai whose real name is Jason Luís Cheetham, was actually born in Blackburn , which is also his mother Karen Kay’s hometown.

A once-famous local impressionist, singer, and actress herself, Karen’s own mother died when she was young, leading her to live briefly with her cousin's family before being adopted by the Cheetham family of Preston from whom Jay Kay gets his surname. After her son was born, she would even bring him with her to performances – safe to say Jay Kay has always been at home on stage.