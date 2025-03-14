Could Amazon have a hand in who performs the next James Bond theme from hereon in? 🎶🎞🕵️‍♂️

The world of James Bond has taken quite the dramatic shift in 2025.

Amazon MGM Studio now holds the creative keys for the 007 franchise going forwards.

But who do the bookies think they’ll select as the next James Bond theme singer?

Will the next James Bond movie see a complete shift in tone and structure?

Not simply because of the usual questions of who is set to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig as the next 007, but the future of the film series as a whole after a deal was reached that sees Amazon MGM Studios take creative control from here on in , while EON Productions still retain the intellectual property rights of Bond. James Bond.

RAYE and Chappell Roan are the frontrunners to sing the next James Bond theme, according to bookmakers. | Adobe Stock Images/Getty Images

But for musically inclined fans, a more pressing matter exists: Who will perform the next Bond theme?

So who’s in the running? Leave it to Gambling.com to take a look over a series of betting sites to aggregate the current favourites to take the mantle of ‘Next Bond Theme Performer.”

Who is currently the favourite to sing the next James Bond theme?

RAYE is the overwhelming favourite to sing the next James Bond theme, with Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa in second and third position respectively. | Adobe Stock Images/Canva

According to Gambling.com, BRIT Award history maker RAYE is considered the overwhelming favourite to sing the next James Bond theme, currently at 8/11, representing a 57.9% probability.

But both Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa also have strong odds, with the Good Luck, Babe singer and Reading and Leeds 2025 headliner currently on 5/2 and the Radical Optimism perform at 4/1.

The bookmakers also think that previous Bond theme singers might return for the Amazon MGM Studios film, with Sam Smith (Writings on the Wall, Spectre) and Adele (Skyfall) in the mix, while Lana Del Rey - who had her Bond theme turned down - still is considered in the running with odds of 6/1.

Who do you want to see perform the next James Bond theme, or who do you think is more likely to be singing it? Let us know your predictions and your favourite Bond theme by leaving a comment down below.