It's a wrap cast and crew for Star Wars Andor move out of Cleveleys after completing filming on Disney+ series

Cafe Cove transformed on Cleveleys Promenade.

The cast and production moved into town for eight days of filming, close to Cafe Cove and along sections of the Promenade near the town centre.

Cafe Cove was transformed into a sci-fi building for the scenes.

E&E Industries and Pinewood Studios remain tight-lipped on their recent visit to Wyre but star of the new 12-part Disney + series, Diego Luna was in high spirits and warmly received and waved to the scores of locals and Star Wars fans who gathered close to the set in recent days to capture some of the action.

Road and promenade closures were put in place until May 11 on sections of the promenade, from Cafe Cove to Kiddies Corner and from Alconbury Crescent to Princes Way Anchorsholme.

Kingsway to the pumping station at Anchorsholme, and the junction with Anchorsholme Lane West were also closed off but all restrictions have now been lifted.

Described as an espionage thriller Stars Wars: Andor's, will explore the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire and events leading up to those seen in the 2016 film.

Mexican actor Diego Luna on the Cleveleys set

Set five years before the Battle of Yavin, fans will be able to see the Empire in its full glory after being in power for around 14 years following the events of The Revenge Of The Sith.

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy is directing and acting showrunner for the series.

It was expected the crew would need eight days to complete scenes for one of the episodes. The set-up was slightly hindered by a deluge of rain and heavy wind over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A Shoretrooper on set

Diego Luna